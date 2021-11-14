Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 96.06 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In related news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 17,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $282,897.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,555,667. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

