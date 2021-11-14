Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 586,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.06 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.63.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 17,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $282,897.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $424,321.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,303 shares of company stock worth $6,555,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

