Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 44,014 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.41% of Luna Innovations worth $15,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 29.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 181,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 777,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 117,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 64,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 805.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 164,676 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $305.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.14 and a beta of 1.03. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

