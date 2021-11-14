Vanguard Group Inc. Has $14.36 Million Position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,685,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $14,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

EIGR opened at $7.55 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

