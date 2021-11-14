Vanguard Group Inc. Has $15.43 Million Stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $15,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Homology Medicines by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 750,083 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Homology Medicines by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Homology Medicines by 11,610.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,113 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIXX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

FIXX stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $326.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.56.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Homology Medicines Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.