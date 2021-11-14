Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.19% of Amalgamated Financial worth $15,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 474,784 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 155,169 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 78,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 27,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,245 shares of company stock valued at $136,933 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAL opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.86. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

