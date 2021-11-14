Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 5,022 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.63% of First Internet Bancorp worth $14,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,569,299 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

INBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $44.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

