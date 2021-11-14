Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 76,896 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,097,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.27% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $14,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

AGLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $347.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

