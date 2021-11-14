Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 82,284 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,270,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Daktronics worth $14,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 121.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 517,082 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 590.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 333,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 595.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 110,992 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 40,615.4% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Daktronics by 555.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 49,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Shares of DAKT opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.65. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.