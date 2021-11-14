Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 35,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

