Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $145.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.88 and a 1 year high of $145.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.