Varex Imaging (VREX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $27.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varex Imaging stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.