Vaughn B. Himes Sells 6,000 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $179.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.76 and a beta of 0.80. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $202.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Seagen by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 373,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,806,000 after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 20.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

