Vega Protocol (VEGA) Market Cap Achieves $85.55 Million

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $13.61 or 0.00021133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $85.55 million and $859,842.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00052428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.63 or 0.00221433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00086965 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 6,284,954 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

