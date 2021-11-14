Velocys (LON:VLS) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON VLS opened at GBX 12.38 ($0.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a market cap of £131.94 million and a PE ratio of -15.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.52. Velocys has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 17.94 ($0.23).

About Velocys

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

