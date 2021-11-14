Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.20% of Velodyne Lidar worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,429 shares of company stock worth $189,442 over the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VLDR stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The company had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Velodyne Lidar Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

