VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. VEON has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 30.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VEON will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 48.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 9.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 68.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in VEON by 31.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

