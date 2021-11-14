Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,241 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.7% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.34 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $216.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

