Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,335 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.36% of Vertiv worth $34,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $1,351,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,497,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,209 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $1,026,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3,353.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,503,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 49,806 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

