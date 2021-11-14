Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CKSNF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CKSNF opened at $7.60 on Friday. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

