Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells $174,679.12 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $174,679.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $128,090.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $248,500.00.

Shares of VICR opened at $160.69 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $74.08 and a 12-month high of $164.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 122.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.33.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 11.8% during the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 58.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 53,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter valued at about $2,273,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

