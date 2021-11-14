Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:VIRI opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $45.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.09. Virios Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $16.71.

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virios Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Virios Therapeutics worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.