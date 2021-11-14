Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 44,517 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,517 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Talos Energy worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 169.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after buying an additional 1,196,009 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after buying an additional 977,468 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,716,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after acquiring an additional 483,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

