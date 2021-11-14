Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,457,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,283,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $78.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

