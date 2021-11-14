Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 15,572 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,572 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.20.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $446,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $54,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,581,497 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

