Virtu Financial LLC Increases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,612 shares of company stock worth $928,825. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

