Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,373 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $24.94 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $178.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.