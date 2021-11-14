WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on WalkMe in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WKME stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.