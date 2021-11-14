Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 29,847 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 103.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,847 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3,731.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 151.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 79.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth $80,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $870.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.16%.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.