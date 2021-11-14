Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 15.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 40,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 40.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 359,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In related news, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $1,110,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,950.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $649,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,660 shares of company stock worth $3,855,851. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 2.75. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

