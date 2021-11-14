Walleye Capital LLC Invests $662,000 in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 346,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.76% of Protalix BioTherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $51.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.51.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

