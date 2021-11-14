Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) by 84.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,730 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in JOANN were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 135.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 338,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,778,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get JOANN alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert Will acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays downgraded JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

JOAN stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. JOANN Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

JOANN Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN).

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.