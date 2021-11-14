Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $232,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKYA stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.42. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $28.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

