Walleye Capital LLC Takes $492,000 Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XM. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $45,050,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $40,028,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,778,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,328,000. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $79,616.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,176. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

XM opened at $38.97 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on XM. Raymond James increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

