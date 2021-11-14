Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNAD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth $2,000,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth $5,050,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth $16,293,000.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of DNAD stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.