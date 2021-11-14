Walleye Trading LLC Makes New $987,000 Investment in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 101,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DRH opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.79. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.