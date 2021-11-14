Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.8% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.96.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $147.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.10. The stock has a market cap of $412.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

