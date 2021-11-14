Warburg Research Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €90.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €82.50 ($97.06) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €89.17 ($104.90).

SAX opened at €73.10 ($86.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €71.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €69.34. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €64.65 ($76.06) and a fifty-two week high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

