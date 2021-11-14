Wayne Withrow Sells 4,000 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $257,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wayne Withrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00.

SEIC stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $64.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.76.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 275.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 62.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 149,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 57,512 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 40.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 146.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 198,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 117,969 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEIC. Truist began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

