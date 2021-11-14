Wedbush Weighs in on Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($4.32) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.00). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPTX. JMP Securities lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Shares of TPTX opened at $43.56 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,782,000 after acquiring an additional 677,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,797,000 after purchasing an additional 373,052 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,122,000 after purchasing an additional 357,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 306,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 382,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

