Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $342,000 Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,429.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.55.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

