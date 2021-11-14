Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 2,056 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 335.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.29.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $571.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.16. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $572.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

