Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 23,663 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,663 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $54,000. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 10.4% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Hayward news, insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $267,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 12,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $305,506.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 682,173 shares of company stock worth $15,729,944 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

