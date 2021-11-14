Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 65,315 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 68.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,315 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,752,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,045,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,279,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,862 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,225,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.53 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

