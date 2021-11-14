Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.8% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.4% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.0% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.1% during the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $174.45 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.95.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

