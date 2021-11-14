Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.18. Welbilt posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other news, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,826 shares of company stock worth $1,058,774 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 3,376.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,927,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,282,000 after buying an additional 3,814,817 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,398,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,701,000 after buying an additional 3,608,311 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,068,000 after buying an additional 2,044,079 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

