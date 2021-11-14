Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,119,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124,787 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.54% of International Paper worth $129,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 118.4% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

IP opened at $49.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39. International Paper has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s payout ratio is 44.96%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

