Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 97,520 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.58% of Seagate Technology worth $116,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,917 shares of company stock worth $4,830,317 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $108.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average is $89.25. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $53.46 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on STX. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

