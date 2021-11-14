Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $128.52 Million Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,348,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 309,528 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.82% of Brooks Automation worth $128,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRKS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKS opened at $114.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.19.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850 in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

