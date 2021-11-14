Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $133.62 Million Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,146,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976,603 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AZEK were worth $133,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AZEK by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,327 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,558,000 after purchasing an additional 238,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other AZEK news, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -526.43 and a beta of 1.50. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

